Advancing the sport of motorcycling

    26-06-17
    Expressions of Interest - 2018 NZ Moto Trials Championship
    Motorcycling New Zealand, through Moto Trials Commissioner Sandra Hallie, is calling for expression of interests
    26-06-17
    It was one big day to help create another one
    It was a case of one big day working for the benefit of another when bikes blasted out of the start gate
    22-06-17
    Motorcycling New Zealand in Good Hands
    Now more than five months into the job, it's fair to say that Aucklander Virginia Henderson is now well settled in
    20-06-17
    Mate versus Mate for Motocross Glory
    Expect the country’s most talented motocross riders to put aside their traditional rivalries

02/07/17
Manawatu Orion Motorcycle Club - Club Champs Round 1
  • Motocross
Sanson
02/07/17
Bush Riders Motorcycle Club - Central Enduro Round 4
  • Enduro
Masterton
02/07/17
Nelson Motorcycle Club - MX Training Day
  • Motocross
Wakefield
02/07/17
Ixion Motorcycle Club - Training Day Trial
  • Moto Trials
Paraparaumu
02/07/17
Hamilton Motorcycle Club - Errol McCabe Memorial Round 1
  • Moto Trials
Te Pahu
02/07/17
Huntly Motorcycle Club - Winter Series Round 4
  • Motocross
Meremere
02/07/17
South Waikato Motorcycle Club - Round 3
  • Motocross
Tokoroa
08/07/17
Motorcycling Canterbury - King of Ruapuna Round 1
  • Road racing
Timaru
09/07/17
Marlborough Motorcycle Club - Winter Series Round 2
  • Motocross
Havelock
09/07/17
Taranaki Motorcycle Club - Winter Series Round 2
  • Motocross
Pihama
 
